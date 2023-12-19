Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville football giving update ahead of DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of the Louisville football program will give an update before competing in the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl.

The Cardinals will travel to San Diego to take on the University of Southern California Trojans at Petco Park on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. EST.

This is the first time UofL and USC will meet in football.

