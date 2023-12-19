Louisville jail turns tide after numerous overdoses, deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The headlines that plagued the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections were abysmal.

WAVE Troubleshooters exposed a number of deaths and overdoses at the jail between 2021 and 2022.

After former director Dwayne Clark resigned, Jerry Collins took over. He promised things would be different. So far, they appear to be.

WAVE News visited an area called the Atrium. It’s on the fifth floor of the courthouse and is connected to the jail through a pedway. It’s where select inmates roam freely on alternating days.

This time, they were playing cornhole.

“Some of us are pretty good,” David Pendleton said. “But if you ask me, I’m going to say yeah. I’ve been on my own since I was 15 years old. I had to learn a lot by myself. I had a lot of issues my whole entire life.”

In the Atrium, the officers are immersed with the inmates. Collins said it creates a safer environment.

“This is the best way to supervise. It creates pro-social interaction,” Collins said. “It eliminates the barrier of a blue uniform versus an orange uniform. You get to know each other.”

The Atrium has been open for less than six months. The bars and isolation have been replaced with human interaction.

If you asked Pendleton, being housed in the Atrium has helped rebuild his self-worth.

“It’s helped me out a lot. I can focus on my case and my future,” Pendleton said. “Coming down here made a difference in me.”

The Atrium is just one of example of the changes Collins made in his year and a half as director. His immediate focus is to stop drugs from coming in and prepare inmates for getting out.

“The folks that stay in jail are the folks that shoot and kill people, and they’re here,” Collins said. “Most of the folks that come through, our number one charge is failure to appear and a lot of that is drug-related or mental health related. So most of the folks in here are non-violent.”

In 2021 WAVE produced a series of Troubleshooter Investigations, relentlessly uncovering and exposing the problems at the jail which included 10 deaths in 12 months. We found LMDC’s death rate was three times higher than the main jails in Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Nashville for the same time period.

This past year, only three people have died. Two deaths were health-related, the other was the first suicide in 15 months.

There has not been a single overdose death in 2023 since Collins installed Narcan in the dorms which is available to all inmates.

In the last year, they’ve stopped 636 incidents of contraband from getting into the jail.

“We realized there was a criminal enterprise to get drugs in the jail,” Collins said. “Folks were getting locked up to bring drugs in the jail. Folks were violating HIP to get drugs in the jail because it was so profitable to get drugs here. It was a business.”

The drugs that were easy to get before, are not so much anymore. Some inmates like Keith Grangier are actually thankful.

“As soon as those handcuffs get put on you, you’re like, crap, it’s over,” Grangier said. “But in reality, it was just the beginning of a new chapter in my life.”

Grainger is in jail on drug charges. He credits the jail’s “A Chance for Change” program for helping him take responsibility, a step towards healing.

“I feel like I’ve turned my back on myself in my addiction,” Grangier said. “And I am worth a lot more than that to myself and the people that care about me.”

In their dorm, it was the same story I heard from others.

“Since being in the program and being clean, my family’s come back to me,” another inmate told us.

The four new intelligence officers Collins brought on can trace the drugs that do sneak through within a few hours he said.

Jails, Collins continued, were not designed as mental health facilities, or drug rehab centers. For example, he said, the jail detoxed more than 3,000 people last year.

“What we can’t do as a jail is say, throw our hands up,” Collins said. “This is what we’ve got, this is where we’re at. Let’s do it as effectively as we can and it’s not going to be done that way it used to be done.”

Collins has plans for more technology to help keep inmates healthy and safe. His biggest obstacle is the actual facility, which is in desperate need of renovation and upgrades.

Below is a list provided by LMDC on the new directives implemented since Collins’ arrival in April 2022:

Additional body scanners added

Increased intelligence unit

K-9 unit

Plexi-glass over the bars in the HOJ single cells

8 suicide resistant single cells

Tablets for the incarcerated

Electronic mail

Off-site commissary

Additional cameras

Tasers for sworn staff

Protective vest for sworn staff

National Institute of Corrections Crisis Intervention Team training for staff

Narcan with alarms in housing areas available for the incarcerated to utilize w/training

Narcan vending machine in exit lobby

Masters-level mental health professional screening inmates during intake

Peer Support team

HOJ 5th floor direct supervision model

Coming in the next year:

Vital monitoring in single cells

RFID

Mental Health first aid training for staff

