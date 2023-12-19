Louisville Metro leaders announce new construction for parks, libraries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg was joined by Metro leaders to announce more than a dozen new construction for parks and libraries across the city.

The Louisville Metro Council approved $25 million in American Rescue Plan funding for renovations at four library branches and deferred maintenance projects at various parks and community centers last week.

“Whether it’s Jefferson Memorial Forest, a neighborhood park, or one our 17 library branches, Louisville’s parks and libraries are among the most popular places to visit in the entire city,” Mayor Greenberg said. “When it became clear we needed to reinvest this federal funding we focused on projects that will impact the most people. I am so thankful for the Metro Council’s quick work to deploy this funding so we can get started on these exciting upgrades and renovations in the very near future.”

The $10 million allocated to Louisville Parks and Recreation will go toward a wide array of projects across the city, according to a release. $2 million of that funding will be for upgrades to the Algonquin and Norton pools, parking lot and sport court resurfacing and replacement, new lighting, and repairs to shelters and community centers. There will also be $1.2 million will go towards new equipment for the department’s operations and forestry teams as well as some desperately needed upgrades at parks and recreation maintenance facilities.

The Portland Library and the Main Library are being renovated and there will be a new Fern Creek Library.

