Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Metro leaders announce new construction for parks, libraries

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg was joined by Metro leaders to announce more than a dozen new construction for parks and libraries across the city.

The Louisville Metro Council approved $25 million in American Rescue Plan funding for renovations at four library branches and deferred maintenance projects at various parks and community centers last week.

“Whether it’s Jefferson Memorial Forest, a neighborhood park, or one our 17 library branches, Louisville’s parks and libraries are among the most popular places to visit in the entire city,” Mayor Greenberg said. “When it became clear we needed to reinvest this federal funding we focused on projects that will impact the most people. I am so thankful for the Metro Council’s quick work to deploy this funding so we can get started on these exciting upgrades and renovations in the very near future.”

The $10 million allocated to Louisville Parks and Recreation will go toward a wide array of projects across the city, according to a release. $2 million of that funding will be for upgrades to the Algonquin and Norton pools, parking lot and sport court resurfacing and replacement, new lighting, and repairs to shelters and community centers. There will also be $1.2 million will go towards new equipment for the department’s operations and forestry teams as well as some desperately needed upgrades at parks and recreation maintenance facilities.

The Portland Library and the Main Library are being renovated and there will be a new Fern Creek Library.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Cold sunshine this afternoon
Jamey Noel
Indiana State Police raid Clark County Airport in ongoing Noel investigation
Brice Rhodes is currently on trial for triple murder in 2016.
Jury finds Brice Rhodes guilty on all counts in triple murder case
Roger Parham was identified by KSP after 25 years missing.
KSP uses advanced DNA technology to identify human remains discovered 25 years ago
UofL junior wide receiver Jamari Thrash has opted out the Dec. 27, 2023 Holiday Bowl game...
UofL’s Thrash opts out of Holiday Bowl

Latest News

Walgreens Drug Trafficking
Louisville pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreen’s drive-thru
Louisville football giving update ahead of DIRECTV Holiday Bowl
UofL Hospital NICU babies pose in their holiday best
1219_UofLBabies_WAVE
Louisville business owner Garrett Cissell shares how thieves stole thousands from his two...
Louisville business owner loses thousands after back to back robberies at his stores