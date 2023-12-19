Professional Wrestler rebuilding life for a third time after Jeffersonville fire

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A professional wrestler living in Jeffersonville was among those who lost everything in an apartment fire except the clothes on his back.

“It hasn’t quite hit me yet,” Professional Wrestler Garrisaon Creed said. “I haven’t been inside yet because I came back the day after the fire. I haven’t even seen if my belongings are charred or not. I am assuming at this point everything is a total loss.”

Creed was on the road when his apartment caught fire on Saturday afternoon. Jeffersonville Fire received the call around 2:06. When they arrived at 1501 East 8th Street, flames were coming from the first floor, and people needed to be rescued on the second floor.

Creed says his roommate jumped from the second floor to get away from the flames.

“My roommate Tom had to jump out of my bedroom window,” Creed said. “He told me everything was up in flames when he had to jump out.”

As a professional wrestler, Creed knows his way around the ring, but navigating life after an apartment fire is new territory.

“I have to get new running shoes and clothes,” Creed said. “The only thing I have right now is my security guard outfit and my professional wrestling gear.”

It took Jeffersonville Fire thirty minutes to control the fire, and everyone made it out alive. Seven people suffered from injuries, including a firefighter who hurt his arm. They were treated at nearby hospitals.

The apartment fire puts Creed in a position he’s experienced twice before.

“Coming out the military that’s starting over from scratch, going through losing my home during the pandemic,” Creed reflected. “That sucked. I lost that and had to start from scratch again. Now here I am with an apartment fire.”

Creed moved into his Jeffersonville apartment two months ago as his home base. His professional wrestling career keeps him on the road.

Since the fire, Creed has set up a GoFundMe. People from Louisville, Southern Indiana, all the way to Florida, North Carolina, Chicago and Creed’s home state of Wisconsin have been trying to help him rebuild from the ashes.

“So right now, I am understanding the scope of my impact within professional wrestling,” Creed said. “I’ve met some really nice and caring people in this industry, and now, they are stepping up to help me. It’s humbling.”

Creed will be back on the road heading to his next show in three weeks. He believes getting back in the ring is one step in rebuilding his life.

The apartment fire is still under investigation. The complex has not released a statement.

