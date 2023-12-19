Radcliff man charged with attempted murder arrested in Massachusetts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two months after a shooting that started with an argument at a Louisville nightclub, the alleged shooter has been arrested in Massachusetts for attempted murder.

Daniel Wilkins of Radcliff is also charged with burglary, assault and strangulation.

Police say he was out with a man and woman at Baxter’s 942 on Oct. 28, when they got into a fight around closing time.

An arrest report says Wilkins followed the victims to the woman’s apartment off Westport Road, shot his way through the front door, and shot the man in the face. He’s then accused of strangling the woman, who was his ex, before trying to flush bullets down the toilet.

Police say Wilkins went as far as to use nail polish remover on his gun and tried to get the male victim’s fingerprints on it.

When the woman came back with her own gun, Wilkins ran away.

He was arrested Monday in Massachusetts.

