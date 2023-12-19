Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Radcliff man charged with attempted murder arrested in Massachusetts

Daniel Wilkins
Daniel Wilkins(LMDC)
By WAVE Staff and Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two months after a shooting that started with an argument at a Louisville nightclub, the alleged shooter has been arrested in Massachusetts for attempted murder.

Daniel Wilkins of Radcliff is also charged with burglary, assault and strangulation.

Police say he was out with a man and woman at Baxter’s 942 on Oct. 28, when they got into a fight around closing time.

An arrest report says Wilkins followed the victims to the woman’s apartment off Westport Road, shot his way through the front door, and shot the man in the face. He’s then accused of strangling the woman, who was his ex, before trying to flush bullets down the toilet.

Police say Wilkins went as far as to use nail polish remover on his gun and tried to get the male victim’s fingerprints on it.

When the woman came back with her own gun, Wilkins ran away.

He was arrested Monday in Massachusetts.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walgreens Drug Trafficking
Louisville pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreen’s drive-thru
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Gradual warmth leads to wetter weather by Christmas
Jamey Noel
Indiana State Police raid Clark County Airport in ongoing Noel investigation
Brice Rhodes is currently on trial for triple murder in 2016.
Jury finds Brice Rhodes guilty on all counts in triple murder case
Roger Parham was identified by KSP after 25 years missing.
KSP uses advanced DNA technology to identify human remains discovered 25 years ago

Latest News

Harbor House Harmonies spreads cheer to assisted living residents
File picture of traffic cones
Frankfort Avenue and River Road intersection to be shut down for construction
It’s one of the busiest times of the year for the post office and WAVE News got an inside look...
Inside the holiday rush at USPS
Garrisaon Creed
Professional Wrestler rebuilding life for a third time after Jeffersonville fire
Bullitt County teacher terminated after alleged inappropriate conduct with students