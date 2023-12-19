Rhodes’ trial enters punishment phase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jurors began hearing two different pictures of Brice Rhodes as his triple murder trial begins its punishment phase.

Jurors will consider a range of sentences for the three murder counts they convicted Rhodes of around 9:30 pm Monday.

Jurors can recommend a sentence of 20-50 years, life in prison without the possibility of parole, or life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Prosecutors focused much of their punishment case on Rhodes’ criminal past. They also brought in family members connected to Rhodes murder victims. Debra Wren told jurors the family has been forever changed following the murder of her grandchildren Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon. Shawn Jones told jurors it was not fair for his brother’s three children to grow up without their father.

Prosecutors told jurors Rhodes had been convicted five times of prior crimes including armed robbery, assault, and battery. He had been in and out of prison and jail between 2009 and 2014.

Defense lawyers asked jurors to remember Rhodes is human, and not to see only the worst moment of his life. They brought in Anna James, Rhodes’ stepmother, who described his childhood, including pictures of a vacation to Disney World. But she also told jurors Rhodes struggled with an intellectual disability that Rhodes’ mother resisted getting him tested for and described a custody battle that split the family apart.

The defense team told jurors none of the sentences they hand down will be a light sentence. But they want the jury to allow Rhodes the ability to get paroled at some point in the future.

A probation officer told jurors Kentucky prisoners have to serve 85% of their sentences. If the jury recommends he serve his sentences consecutively, Rhodes could face a minimum of 57 years in prison. He is currently 33.

The trial resumes Wednesday.

