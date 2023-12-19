Contact Troubleshooters
Salvation Army begins giving Angel Tree gifts to Kentucky families

The inside of an old Kroger, is transformed into something that resembles Santa's workshop.
The inside of an old Kroger, is transformed into something that resembles Santa’s workshop.(WKYT)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Salvation Army began giving gifts to Kentucky Angel Tree families Tuesday.

The inside of an old Kroger was transformed into something that resembles Santa’s workshop. Officials tell us they were able to help more than 2,000 families this holiday season.

“It’s just a great day. It’s one that means a lot to folks. We are seeing people pick up gifts and things that they may not have had otherwise,” said Kendall Anderson, The Salvation Army’s Community Relations Coordinator.

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree starts off as a tag on a tree and turns into toys to serve families in Kentucky.

There are about 4,900 bags that will be given to children in the distribution center and thanks to some donating extra, The Salvation Army is able to help people who didn’t join the program.

“We will have families that will come in and shop at the end that may not have been a part of the program or gotten their sign-ups in time,” said Anderson.

It’s been a long process for Kendall, but with the end in sight, she says it’s all worth it.

“This is the time of year for us that we really put ourselves in a place to serve our community for the next 12 months,” said Anderson.

Families also took home a Kroger gift card to cook Christmas dinner for their loved ones.

