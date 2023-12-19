Southern Indiana man previously arrested for child sex crimes facing additional charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 37-year-old man arrested in Washington County for child sex crimes back in November is now facing similar charges in multiple Southern Indiana counties.

An investigation into Eric Riggs of Memphis, Indiana, began in September 2023 after Indiana State Police received information of possible child molestation and other child sex crimes happening in Washington County, Indiana.

Riggs was arrested on Nov. 30 for child molestation, sexual misconduct with a minor, two counts of incest, and child exploitation. He was taken to and is currently being held in Washington County Jail.

Further investigation into other southern Indiana counties led to Riggs facing similar, additional charges.

Clark County:

Two counts of child molestation

Two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor

Two counts of incest

Child exploitation

Scott County:

Child molestation

Two counts of incest

Two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor

Child exploitation

This is an ongoing investigation.

