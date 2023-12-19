Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park

Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.(Arkansas State Parks)
By KAIT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Arkansas man found a diamond weighing nearly 5 carats at the Crater of Diamonds State Park.

But he didn’t know it until recently.

When Jerry Evans and his girlfriend visited the state park earlier this year, he picked up what he thought was a piece of clear glass.

Evans said he put it in his pocket with some other finds and returned home that day.

After returning home, he started thinking about that piece of glass and sent it off to the Gemological Institute of America for identification.

A few weeks later, his find was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.

“When they called and told me it was real, I was tickled to death,” Evans said.

According to park officials, the diamond is the largest registered at the park since 2020, when another visitor found a 9.07-carat brown diamond.

“Mr. Evans’ diamond is spectacular to see. It’s a complete crystal with a brilliant white color reminiscent of many other large, white diamonds I’ve seen from here in the past,” said Assistant Park Superintendent Waymon Cox.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Gradual warmth leads to wetter weather by Christmas
Jamey Noel
Indiana State Police raid Clark County Airport in ongoing Noel investigation
Brice Rhodes is currently on trial for triple murder in 2016.
Jury finds Brice Rhodes guilty on all counts in triple murder case
Roger Parham was identified by KSP after 25 years missing.
KSP uses advanced DNA technology to identify human remains discovered 25 years ago
UofL junior wide receiver Jamari Thrash has opted out the Dec. 27, 2023 Holiday Bowl game...
UofL’s Thrash opts out of Holiday Bowl

Latest News

The report showed that 54% of Gen Z and millennials visited a physical library this past year.
Gen Z and millennials are reviving public libraries, study reveals
An Amazon Prime delivery person lifts packages while making a stop at an apartment building on...
Retailers are improving their delivery speeds, meaning good news for late holiday shoppers
FILE - Migrants wait to climb over concertina wire after they crossed the Rio Grande and...
Groups sue over new Texas law that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally
Lakeisha Bryant, public information representative at the Santa Clara Valley Water District,...
Drought-prone California OKs new rules for turning wastewater directly into drinking water