UofL head football coach Jeff Brohm set to give update ahead of DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm is set to hold an update ahead of the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl.

The Cardinals will travel to San Diego to take on the University of Southern California Trojans at Petco Park on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. EST.

This is the first time UofL and USC will meet in football.

Coach Brohm is scheduled to speak on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Watch the Louisville football update here when it begins.

