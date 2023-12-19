Contact Troubleshooters
UofL head football coach Jeff Brohm set to give update ahead of DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm speaks on the Cardinals entering Week 7 on Monday,...
Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm speaks on the Cardinals entering Week 7 on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm is set to hold an update ahead of the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl.

The Cardinals will travel to San Diego to take on the University of Southern California Trojans at Petco Park on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. EST.

This is the first time UofL and USC will meet in football.

Coach Brohm is scheduled to speak on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Watch the Louisville football update here when it begins.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

