2 firefighters injured while responding to garage fire in Mt. Washington

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What started a garage fire led to two firefighters being injured and a family losing some of their pets.

Mt. Washington Fire Chief Michael Dooley said the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Kings Church Road.

Fire crews from Fern Creek and Mt. Washington and said the fire had spread into the home, with 70% of the house on fire. Officials said flames were coming out from all sides of the roof. Tankers from Spencer County Fire and other units from Shepherdsville and Zoneton Fire were called to assist.

Dooley said two firefighters were injured after a partial wall collapsed. One of the firefighters was treated for their injuries at the scene while the other was taken to UofL Health Medical Center South. They were later released. Both are expected to survive their injuries.

Weather conditions like the high winds did not make the response easy, fire officials said. One of the homeowners was home when the fire broke out and was able to make it out with the family dogs. However, some of the other family pets died in the fire.

“They lost everything they had and especially this close to Christmas,” Dooley said. “My heart goes out to them.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

