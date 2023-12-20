Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 firefighters injured while responding to garage fire in Mt. Washington

Mt. Washington Fire
Mt. Washington Fire(Mt. Washington Fire Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What started a garage fire led to two firefighters being injured and a family losing some of their pets.

Mt. Washington Fire Chief Michael Dooley said the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Kings Church Road.

Fire crews from Fern Creek and Mt. Washington and said the fire had spread into the home, with 70% of the house on fire. Officials said flames were coming out from all sides of the roof. Tankers from Spencer County Fire and other units from Shepherdsville and Zoneton Fire were called to assist.

Dooley said two firefighters were injured after a partial wall collapsed. One of the firefighters was treated for their injuries at the scene while the other was taken to UofL Health Medical Center South. They were later released. Both are expected to survive their injuries.

Weather conditions like the high winds did not make the response easy, fire officials said. One of the homeowners was home when the fire broke out and was able to make it out with the family dogs. However, some of the other family pets died in the fire.

“They lost everything they had and especially this close to Christmas,” Dooley said. “My heart goes out to them.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walgreens Drug Trafficking
Louisville pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreen’s drive-thru
Jamey Noel
Indiana State Police raid Clark County Airport in ongoing Noel investigation
I-64 East closed after crash
Source: TRIMARC
Residents return from evacuation after tanker leaks 4,000 gallons of gas on I-64 East
Cyr T. Wilson, 26, of Louisville, is charged with three counts of third-degree rape and one...
Indictment on rape, sex abuse charges returned against ex-JCPS band teacher

Latest News

New Albany Police Department (NAPD)
New Albany police says 2 men found stabbed remain hospitalized but should survive
Louisville preps for rivalry matchup against Kentucky
Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD recovers thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in shoplifting operations
Governor Andy Beshear laid out his budget plan Monday night, during a broadcast on KET.
Part of Gov. Beshear’s budget plan to focus on public safety