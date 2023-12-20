Contact Troubleshooters
Bearno’s says goodbye to downtown location and longtime employee

Bearno's by the Bridge is closing, as the restaurant moves to a new location on Market St.
By Sean Baute
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bearno’s Pizza location on Main Street at the base of the Clark Memorial Bridge is moving, albeit just a few blocks.

The new location will be at 301 Market, so Bearno’s by the Bridge becomes Bearno’s on Market.

In 1997, Bearno’s moved into the building previously occupied by Anthony’s by the Bridge. Chrissy Helstern had already been working there five years.

In an effort to maintain staff from Anthony’s, Bearno’s kept her on and 26 years later, Helstern’s filled a number of roles, from serving to driving. Wednesday was her last day.

She’s watched her kids grow up in the building, and now her youngest child (who wasn’t born when she started working there) is a Bearno’s manager at a different location.

”My favorite moments here? I think when the Yum! [Center] came in,” said Helstern. “It brought such an electric feel and I say that a lot. It’s such electricity when those games are going on, especially like the March Madness.”

Chrissy is moving on to a job closer to home in Shelby County.

Bearno’s by the Bridge’s last day is Saturday. They’ll be moving into the old Southern Restaurant and Lounge near the new downtown Derby City Gaming facility.

In August, a mass shooting at Southern Restaurant and Lounge left two people dead. Four others were also shot.

