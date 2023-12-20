Beshear talks challenges, political future

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a series of personal interviews with journalists at the state capitol, Governor Andy Beshear spoke to WAVE News about his popularity and his plans for the state’s future.

Governor Beshear tells me for the first time, he’s not worried about his political future, wherever that might take him.

“Which do you prefer?” I asked him. “The US Senate or the White House?”

“I prefer the governor’s office here in Kentucky,” Beshear said. “I just got through a really long, tough election. I have no desire to go to Washington D.C. The next four years, this is all I’m focused on.”

Governor Andy Beshear won re-election as the nation’s most popular democratic governor in a state that twice voted for President Trump.

Perhaps an even more rare political achievement, he returns on a first-name basis with voters, who simply refer to him as Andy.

“I think I’m doing my job right if people think I’m Andy as opposed to Governor Beshear.”

And he will need that support as he now pushes key points in his proposed $136 billion state budget, to a Republican-dominated legislature that routinely overrides his vetoes and at times has called him irrelevant.

“One thing that’s going to help is if you’re excited that I’m Governor for another 4 years. If not, it’s that I’m term-limited,” Beshear said. “What that means is folks don’t have to worry about if something is a win or a loss for me. We can just get some things done.”

And Beshear has a lot on his plate.

He is hoping that the political capital he acquired in re-election will result in legislative lobbying at the local level when it comes to support for schools and health care.

He sees the next 4 years as a chance to create a foundation for growth long after he is out of office.

“Is it going to easy?” Beshear said. “No, it never is. The conversations that have started to build up to this session have been really positive or at least really cordial, and so I’m going to be optimistic.”

Beshear said his top priority was school employee raises and universal pre-K.

