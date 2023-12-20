Cars damaged from large pothole on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers on I-65 southbound should be cautious of a large pothole on the interstate in the curve near Broadway.

While nobody has been hurt from the pothole, several cars have had to pull over to the shoulder due to damage caused by the pothole.

An LMPD Traffic Unit is on the scene and an LMPD spokesperson said there may be a need to reduce traffic flow in the area once KYTC arrives on the scene.

