‘Christmas for the Fishes’ recycling program offers eco-friendly way to get rid of natural Christmas trees

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is inviting residents to donate Christmas trees at the end of the season for their “Christmas for the Fishes” recycling program.

The program offers an eco-friendly way to get rid of your natural Christmas trees. Donated trees will be submerged across Kentucky in lakes and reservoirs to provide places for fish to shelter, spawn, and feed.

“Fish thrive in an environment that is full of different types of cover including trees and logs,” Nick Keeton, foreman in the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife habitat branch, said. “The donated trees will help restore woody structures in lakes that decay over time, providing protective cover and shade for a variety of fish species.”

The department says these trees make great refuges and feeding habitats for fish that are crucial to a thriving ecosystem.

“Sportfish species such as largemouth bass, bluegill and crappie all benefit from cover,” supervisor of the fish habitat branch Spencer Phillips said. “Woody structure is fantastic but degrades over time. Through generous donations of natural Christmas trees, we replenish needed fish habitat in select lakes throughout Kentucky each year.”

The 29 drop-off locations across the state will accept evergreen trees from Dec. 26 to Jan. 15. The department asks for all trees to be free of lights, garlands, and any other decorations. Artificial trees or other plant parts, such as wreaths, brush or tree limbs, will not be accepted.

For more information or to find a drop-off location nearby, click or tap here.

