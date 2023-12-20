Class action lawsuit filed against Norton for ransomware attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new class action lawsuit has been filed against Norton Healthcare.

The lawsuit is about the ransomware attack in May that leaked the information of 2.5 million Norton patients, including social security numbers, contact information, drivers license numbers and more.

The company recently acknowledged that this was, in fact, a ransomware attack and is currently in the process of mailing letters to those who may have been affected.

The lawsuit was filed by Margaret Garrett, one of the affected patients. In it, Garrett is “seeking declaratory relief, injunctive relief, monetary damages, statutory damages, punitive damages, equitable relief and all other relief authorized by law.”

The lawsuit claims that Norton failed to “secure and safeguard Plaintiff’s and approximately 2.5 million other individuals’ personally identifiable information and personal health information.”

Norton Healthcare has not responded to WAVE News about the lawsuit.

