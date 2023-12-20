Cobalt Dental and TMJ Institute hosting free dental clinic in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new initiative is aiming to break down barriers by bringing free dental clinics right to Louisville.

Cobalt Dental and TMJ Institute is beginning the movement to improve community health and wellbeing. Wednesday was the first dental clinic that offers a range of services to participants at no cost.

From cleanings to X-rays to exams and basic dental procedures, the initiative hopes to help people have access to dental care, especially those who might not be in the financial spot to afford insurance coverage.

“Holiday seem to be some of the toughest times or folks, especially financially,” Nicole Nischwitz of Cobalt Dental said. “So we want folks to be able to spend their extra income on things like Christmas presents. If we can give a gift of free dental care, we’re happy to do it.”

Cobalt Dental is a family-owned dental practice that has been serving Louisville for over 10 years.

