Coroner identifies woman who died in Park DuValle neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers went to the 1700 block of South 32nd Street around 7:30 p.m. where they found a woman who had been shot.

Ellis said officers performed life-saving measures, including applying a chest seal until EMS arrived. Once EMS did arrive, they took her to UofL Hospital where she died a short time later.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later identified the woman as 31-year-old Latia Greenwell.

Ellis said detectives were beginning to piece together what happened when another woman showed up at UofL Hospital with a stab wound. Her condition is not known at this time.

Police believe the woman who was stabbed is also from the same shooting scene on South 32nd Street. Detectives are trying to determine the relationship between the parties involved.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. All parties have been accounted for.

