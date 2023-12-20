Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Family moving across country before Christmas has U-Haul stolen full of belongings

A family says their belongings were stolen out of their U-Haul while in the middle of moving across the country. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Casey Torres and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A family says their move from the Midwest to the desert has turned into a nightmare.

Gene and Jamie Bruce told KPHO that their U-Haul truck was stolen over the weekend with all of their belongings as they are in the midst of moving to Arizona.

After saving up for two years for their golden years in Phoenix, they packed up their whole lives and loaded it up in a U-Haul truck.

The couple and their two granddaughters said goodbye to Missouri last Friday and hit the road to their resting spot at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in New Mexico.

They arrived late at night, driving separately in their pickup truck and U-Haul.

“The lady at the desk said we weren’t allowed to park our U-Haul at the property and that we had to park it on the street,” Jamie Bruce said.

They followed the employee’s instructions.

Gene Bruce said he checked on the trucks around midnight, and everything was fine. However, when Jamie Bruce went to take a look around 3 a.m., she found broken glass scattered on the street and the U-Haul gone.

According to Gene Bruce, he thought his wife was pulling a prank on him. But that was not the case.

“I ran downstairs, and I was just in disbelief and couldn’t understand why,” he said. “We just both kind of fell to pieces.”

Their pickup truck was still there. So, they drove around the area looking for the U-Haul after calling the police.

Jamie Bruce said an employee with the Albuquerque U-Haul branch contacted them a short time late and told them that the U-Haul was found in the parking lot of a carwash.

The couple met police at the carwash, but everything was already stolen out of the U-Haul.

The family said they had new furniture, Christmas presents, Northwest Football League rings and a military burial flag inside.

Gene Bruce said the thieves also took their birth certificates, tax reports and other important documents from the truck.

The Bruces said those responsible for taking their items have already hacked into a few of their accounts.

“It’s like, ‘OK, what’s going to happen next? What are we going to do now?’” Gene Bruce said.

The move was supposed to be a new start for their granddaughters whose mother died two years ago.

Although everything they own has been stolen, the one thing the thieves can’t take is the family’s Christmas spirit.

“No one is going to take that from us,” Jamie Bruce said.

The couple said they have filed a report with the Albuquerque Police Department and a family member has started a GoFundMe to help them after the ordeal.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walgreens Drug Trafficking
Louisville pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreen’s drive-thru
Jamey Noel
Indiana State Police raid Clark County Airport in ongoing Noel investigation
I-64 East closed after crash
Source: TRIMARC
Residents return from evacuation after tanker leaks 4,000 gallons of gas on I-64 East
Cyr T. Wilson, 26, of Louisville, is charged with three counts of third-degree rape and one...
Indictment on rape, sex abuse charges returned against ex-JCPS band teacher

Latest News

Cobalt Dental and TMJ Institute is beginning the movement to improve community health and...
Cobalt Dental and TMJ Institute hosting free dental clinic in Louisville
The Library Foundation raised $315,000 to purchase the vehicle and customize it with artwork...
Library unveils new bookmobile
Police said the collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. and that the vehicle that hit the man...
Abduction suspect struck and killed by car while running from police, chief says
The Library Foundation raised $315,000 to purchase the vehicle and then customize it with...
Library unveils new bookmobile