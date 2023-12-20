Female LMDC inmates get to see family for Christmas celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re less than a week away from Christmas, but for some women in LMDC and their families, Christmas came early.

Sometimes people make mistakes that land them in jail, but even those who are incarcerated can use some Christmas cheer.

And for the seventh time, LMDC allowed nine families to see their loved ones for the holidays.

From the North Pole to the big house, Santa Claus made his way to LMDC to give nine families an early Christmas treat.

But it wasn’t Santa who brought them all together.

“Really what it’s about is to reconnect mothers that are going through programming in the jail to their kids in the holidays which is so important,” said Jerry Collins, Chief of Metro Corrections.

On Tuesday, female inmates were given the opportunity to see their families and have an old-fashioned Christmas celebration.

Inmates like LaToya Fuqua who got to see her granddaughter for the first time ever.

“Joy. It’s kind of unbelievable,” she said.

“It makes them feel really good to see their family. And it keeps them from being depressed,” said Francine Fuqua, LaToya’s family member.

The last time inmate Kelsey saw her daughter Emerson was in August, so being able to see her right before Christmas is a very emotional time for her.

“Oh, I was crying when they pulled me out of the door,” she said.

Kelsey says being able to see and touch her daughter makes a huge difference, especially compared to virtual visits.

“She didn’t really understand why I was getting locked up or where I was or anything like that. So I really do think things like that are important. Especially for the kid’s point of view because all of a sudden everything changed for them,” she said.

You can tell from the smile on Emerson’s face, she’s happy to see her mom. But it might be the presents too.

Collins says the goal of these visits is to give the inmates something positive so that they hopefully make a change when they get out of jail.

