FORECAST: Increased clouds and milder air lead us to weekend showers and Christmas rain

WEATHER HEADLINES

Several degrees warmer tonight than last night

50s and clouds for the next couple days

Scattered showers arrive Friday night, rain likely by Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase tonight as disturbed weather to our west slowly begins to influence our forecast. Lows will be a few degrees warmer than previous nights as lows drop into the 20s and lower 30s.

Thursday is a spring-like start to winter as southerly winds propel our high temperatures into the lower to middle 50s.

Winter officially begins at 10:27PM ET on Thursday as the winter solstice occurs. Thursday night will continue the mostly cloudy, yet dry trend we’ll have seen for over 24 hours by that point. Overnight lows will be similar to the night before in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Friday is a continuation of the same clouds and mild air, but changes arrive by late Friday as scattered showers move in. Until then, expect dry weather for the vast majority of Friday.

Scattered showers Friday night will be the rsult of a weak disturbance moving through the Midwest. Many areas will get missed by this rainfall.

Smaller, isolated shower chances for the weekend mean that it won’t be a washout, but light sprinkles and drizzle are possible a time or two. Steadier rains arrive on Christmas Day, especially after lunch. This will make travel inconvenient as times as over an inch of rainfall is possible by Tuesday morning.

Severe weather appears unlikely at this time given the setup, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.