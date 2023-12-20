FORECAST: Sunny & warmer Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds increase overnight

Highs in the 50s through the weekend

Showers chances increase Friday night/Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today as temperatures warm into the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds increase overnight, helping to keep lows a touch warmer. Lows fall into the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning.

Winter begins tomorrow, but it certainly will not feel like it. We’ll climb into the low 50s Thursday afternoon beneath cloudy skies. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Thursday night as temperatures cool into the 20s and low 30s. Winter officially begins at 10:27 PM ET.

While a few rain showers are possible north of I-64 on Friday, rain chances increase over the weekend as scattered showers remain in the forecast. Rain chances really ramp up on Christmas Day as a low tracks through the region.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.