FORECAST: Temperatures increasing this afternoon

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds increase overnight
  • Highs in the 50s & 60s through the weekend
  • A Wet Christmas is in store for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Passing high clouds from the west will continue to stream in from the west this afternoon. Despite that change, temperatures will be able to slowly ease upward to and briefly above the 50-degree mark.

A lower cloud deck will start to develop tonight with lows therefore staying a tad milder compared to previous night.

Winter begins tomorrow, but it certainly will not feel like it. We’ll climb into the low 50s Thursday afternoon beneath cloudy skies.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Thursday night as temperatures cool into the 20s and low 30s. Winter officially begins at 10:27 PM ET.

Clouds will continue to move in on Friday but any rain should hold off until early Saturday. Spotty showers will be possible Saturday and Christmas Eve with the majority of the highest rain chances in the 10-Day taking place on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE Midday Weather - Wednesday, December 20, 2023

