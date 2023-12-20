I-64 East closed after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All eastbound lanes on I-64 have been blocked due to a crash, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a crash on I-64 East near the 22nd Street exit around 7:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a car that had rolled over. EMS then took the driver of the vehicle to UofL Hospital. Ellis said the driver is expected to survive.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

