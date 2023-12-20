Contact Troubleshooters
I-64 East at Watterson Overpass closed after overturned tanker leaks about 4,000 gallons of gas

Louisville Metro police officers were called Wednesday morning.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Interstate 64 East at the Watterson Overpass is still closed after an overturned tanker truck leaked about 4,000 gallons of gasoline Wednesday morning.

Louisville Metro police officers were called at 8:20 a.m. after a truck reportedly went over the median.

It was confirmed that crews contained the leak and it’s believed there’s no danger to the public. However, the tanker will have to be drained of all the gasoline and transferred to another tanker before it can be towed away.

Drivers should avoid the area completely. The on-ramp from the I-264 WB to I-64 EB and I-264 EB on ramp to I-64 EB are closed as well.

Traffic is currently being forced off onto Cannons Lane and the Watterson WB as crews work on cleaning up and getting truck cleared. Police said the area is going to be closed for an extended period of time.

EMS checked out the driver and there were no other vehicles involved.

The cause of this accident is still being investigated by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

Firefighters and St. Matthews police are also there helping with traffic in the area.

