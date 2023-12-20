Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘It’s life changing’: Louisville woman wins over $100k in Ky. lottery

Laura & Robbie Risen
Laura & Robbie Risen(KY Lottery)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman’s nightly routine playing the Kentucky Lottery has finally paid off.

Laura Risen won over $117,000 playing the Kentucky Lottery’s online game, Merry Money Bonus, taking home the progressive jackpot amount on a 20-cent wager.

“It’s surreal,” Risen said. “It didn’t feel real, it’s a lot of money. It’s life-changing.”

She won the jackpot on December 8. She said she usually plays the lottery after putting her daughter to bed and has won here and there over the years.

“It still just doesn’t really feel real,” Risen said. “You just never have had that amount of money [come up].”

Risen told lottery officials she had to wake up her husband of 25 years, Robbie, to show him the win.

“I woke him up and he was like, ‘nuh-uh,’” Risen said. “I knew that he wouldn’t believe it. I hadn’t even cleared off the game yet, so it showed down at the bottom that I won the $117,000.”

The couple already has big plans for their winnings. They said they plan to use a portion of it to pay off living expenses, but will also use the winnings to pay for Christmas gifts for their children and grandchildren. A portion of the money will also be given to their church.

“It’s going to be spent on the right things because we’re not going out and blowing it,” Robbie said.

Laura and Robbie joked this would not be their last venture to Kentucky Lottery headquarters.

“I’ll probably be in here next week to claim that Mega Millions jackpot, too,” Robbie said.

The couple walked away with a check for $83,897.07 after taxes.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walgreens Drug Trafficking
Louisville pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreen’s drive-thru
I-64 East closed after crash
Jamey Noel
Indiana State Police raid Clark County Airport in ongoing Noel investigation
Louisville business owner Garrett Cissell shares how thieves stole thousands from his two...
Louisville business owner loses thousands after back to back robberies at his stores
Cyr T. Wilson, 26, of Louisville, is charged with three counts of third-degree rape and one...
Indictment on rape, sex abuse charges returned against ex-JCPS band teacher

Latest News

Source: TRIMARC
I-64 East at Watterson Overpass closed after overturned tanker leaks about 4,000 gallons of gas
Louisville preps for rivalry matchup against Kentucky
Louisville Metro police officers were called Wednesday morning.
Overturned truck leaks thousands of gallons of gas on I-64 East
(Left) Mercedes Storm (Right) James Johnson
LMPD arrests 2 in connection to Portland neighborhood homicide