Jeffersonville teenager hospitalized after hit-and-run while walking dog

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A teenager is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle while walking their dog on Tuesday evening.

Jeffersonville police say the collision happened around 6:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 110 block of Reeds Lane. A 14-year-old was walking their dog when they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision, injuring both the teenager and the dog.

The teenager was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital where they are being treated for “serious bodily injuries.”

Shortly after the accident, 38-year-old Christopher Forsee was arrested and charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily harm. Jeffersonville police say the arrest charge may be modified as the investigation progresses further.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.