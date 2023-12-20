Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jeffersonville teenager hospitalized after hit-and-run while walking dog

Christopher Forsee was arrested for the hit and run shortly after the accident.
Christopher Forsee was arrested for the hit and run shortly after the accident.(Jeffersonville Police)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A teenager is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle while walking their dog on Tuesday evening.

Jeffersonville police say the collision happened around 6:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 110 block of Reeds Lane. A 14-year-old was walking their dog when they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision, injuring both the teenager and the dog.

The teenager was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital where they are being treated for “serious bodily injuries.”

Shortly after the accident, 38-year-old Christopher Forsee was arrested and charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily harm. Jeffersonville police say the arrest charge may be modified as the investigation progresses further.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walgreens Drug Trafficking
Louisville pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreen’s drive-thru
Jamey Noel
Indiana State Police raid Clark County Airport in ongoing Noel investigation
I-64 East closed after crash
Source: TRIMARC
Residents return from evacuation after tanker leaks 4,000 gallons of gas on I-64 East
Cyr T. Wilson, 26, of Louisville, is charged with three counts of third-degree rape and one...
Indictment on rape, sex abuse charges returned against ex-JCPS band teacher

Latest News

Adam Nischwitz of Cobalt Dental working on a patient during a free dental clinic.
Cobalt Dental and TMJ Institute hosting free dental clinic in Louisville
Female LMDC inmates get to see family for Christmas celebration
Man in hospital after shooting in Old Louisville
I-64 East closed after crash