Jury recommends 3 life sentences for convicted triple murderer Brice Rhodes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three life sentences back to back with no possibility of parole.

That’s the jury’s recommendation for Brice Rhodes’ punishment; one life term for each of his murder victims. Some family members came out of the courtroom saying justice was served. Others said three life sentences aren’t enough. One mother wanted Rhodes put to death.

“Three life sentences is not enough for this man,” Jessica Martin said. “He should have been put to death, that’s what should have happened.”

She said her son’s father, Christopher Jones, was killed for no reason. Her pain is still raw.

“It’s not fair, and he’s dusting off his jacket as if he didn’t lose his damn mind,” Martin said.

Jones’ other son was also in the courtroom. His mother Chastity Stoner said she’s happy with the jury’s recommendation, and she’s forgiven Rhodes.

“Maybe he will wake up and realize what he’s done,” Stoner said. “And I know God, I pray that the Lord will forgive him, I have forgiven him, and I hope someday my son will forgive him.”

The defense team pushed hard during sentencing for the jury to give Rhodes a chance at parole after the jury found him guilty of murder in the deaths of Jones, and two teen brothers, Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway. The defense called experts who said Rhodes’ life experience and intellectual disability were partly to blame for his crime.

Defense Attorney Tom Griffiths said their main job was to save Rhodes’ life.

“[The judge] excluded death in this case, and everything since then has been a win in the Brice Rhodes case from my point of view,” Griffiths said

Rhodes shook Griffiths’ hand at the end of proceedings Wednesday. If he said anything to him, Griffiths wouldn’t reveal it, saying Rhodes had chosen to remain silent throughout the trial. Prosecutor Elizabeth Jones Brown said this has been a very long case.

“It was a very long process, very stressful process,” Brown said. “I’m glad it finally reached an end. We’re grateful for the jury, grateful for everybody at LMPD who put in the work on this.”

The judge scheduled a final sentencing date in March. Rhodes’ lawyer said once everything is final they will file an appeal in the case.

