Library unveils new bookmobile

The Library Foundation raised $315,000 to purchase the vehicle and customize it with artwork from a popular children’s book series.
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville students got an early Christmas gift Wednesday when the Louisville Free Public Library unveiled its new bookmobile.

Its first stop was at Engelhard Elementary School where kindergarten and first graders were gifted books of their own. The Library Foundation raised $315,000 to purchase the vehicle and then customize it with artwork from the popular children’s book series “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus”.

The bookmobile not only brings the library directly to the students, it also helps inspire kids’ imaginations.

“A bookmobile is not just a vehicle,” Louisville First Lady Rachel Greenberg said. “It’s a gateway to new worlds, ideas and dreams. When our city invests in reading, libraries and literacy and book mobiles, we invest in the potential of our students. Books and libraries are the lifeblood of a thriving community.”

The new bookmobile will visit schools, day cares, community centers and more locations while stocked with books.

