LMPD arrests 2 in connection to Portland neighborhood homicide

(Left) Mercedes Storm (Right) James Johnson
(Left) Mercedes Storm (Right) James Johnson
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested two people in connection to a homicide that happened in November in the Portland neighborhood.

James Timothy Morris Johnson, 33, and Mercedes Storms, 27, are charged with their involvement in the death of 40-year-old Keith Smith.

On Nov. 6, court documents said Storms lured Smith over the internet to come over and exchange money for sex. A witness told police that once Smith drove to the home, Storms took his money and told him to leave.

Smith was shot after he and Johnson got into an argument. Police said Smith left the home and drove to a nearby gas station on North 22nd Street. Calls came in reporting a shooting around 8 a.m. Smith was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Johnson and Storms were arrested Tuesday. Johnson is charged with one count of murder and Storms is charged with robbery. They are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

