LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is getting ready to take on #9 Kentucky in an intense rivalry matchup.

UofL (5-6 Overall, 0-1 ACC) and UK (8-2 Overall, 0-0 SEC) will play at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Hear what Louisville head coach Kenny Payne and the Cardinals had to say as they prepare for the Wildcats:

