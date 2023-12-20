Man found shot in the leg in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was shot in the leg in west Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Wednesday at about 2:20 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 3400 block of Shanks Lane in the St. Denis neighborhood. They found a man with a gunshot wound and helped him until EMS got there.

The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and there have been no arrests made at this time.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is currently investigating. Anyone with information can call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

