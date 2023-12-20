Man in hospital after shooting in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Old Louisville neighborhood Tuesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South Floyd Street around 8:20 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the hip. Officers gave the man first aid, then EMS took the man to UofL Hospital. Ellis said he is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.