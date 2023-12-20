New Albany police says 2 men found stabbed remain hospitalized but should survive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Tuesday night stabbing in Indiana has left two men hospitalized.

New Albany police said calls came in reporting a stabbing in the 1900 block of East Market Street around 9 p.m. Chief Todd Bailey said the two men were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries. Bailey said the men remain hospitalized as of Wednesday.

Police believe all parties have been accounted for and there is no threat to the safety of the community. No other information will be released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

