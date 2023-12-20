Overturned semitruck on I-64 East at I-264 in the East End causing delays
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A semitruck that overturned on I-64 East at I-264 in the East End.
Crews were called on Wednesday at 8:20 a.m. after the truck reportedly went over the median. There are reportedly fluids leaking.
Morning commuters should take a different route if they’re able to.
There’s no word on if anyone was hurt.
