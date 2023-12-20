Contact Troubleshooters
Overturned semitruck on I-64 East at I-264 in the East End causing delays

Source: TRIMARC
Source: TRIMARC(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A semitruck that overturned on I-64 East at I-264 in the East End.

Crews were called on Wednesday at 8:20 a.m. after the truck reportedly went over the median. There are reportedly fluids leaking.

Morning commuters should take a different route if they’re able to.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt.

