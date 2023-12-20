Patient dumping complaints persist: Troubleshooters investigate the gap in services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lot is going on outside University Hospital, a level-one trauma center.

Medical helicopters, ambulances, police, even arrests. But on Oct. 4 at dusk, something else caught the eye of an arriving ambulance crew.

”My partner was like, ‘look out the back window, they just dumped that guy over there,’” the crew member said. “I’m like, oh my God, they just dumped that guy on the side of the road and just left.”

The EMT who came to WAVE Troubleshooters didn’t want to be identified out of fear she would be fired. She described a scene similar to the one recorded in a previous Troubleshooter report, where an elderly woman was escorted by security off the University Hospital property after she said they refused to treat her for COPD and she couldn’t breathe.

”There was like four security guards, one LMPD officer, because he had LMDC on the back of his vest, and they were all walking him out,” the EMT said.

She had a patient to attend to but snapped a photo.

”I come back out and they’re already walking away from the guy and he’s just lying face down in the road,” she said.

The photo shows the person on the sidewalk south of the emergency room entrance near Hancock and Chestnut, a less visible site than the incident recorded in a previous Troubleshooter report a block north of the ER at the busier intersection of Hancock and Ali after a University Hospital employee said security wheeled an elderly woman there, dumped her on the sidewalk, and left her like that.

The man on Oct. 4 laid there until the EMT returned from another run, brought him some food and drink, and then got sent on another run.

”He was wearing I think a hospital gown and some shorts,” she said. “He had a hospital blanket over him. He was lying face down. He was asleep right there on the concrete. I was like holy crap, how can you treat a person like that? How can you just toss somebody to the side of the road?”

On Dec. 13, I spotted this man in the same spot at Hancock and Chestnut with what appeared to be hospital scrubs under his clothes. People walked by like he was part of the sidewalk. Sometimes they stopped and stared.

”Did you just go to the emergency room?” I asked him.

“Yeah,” he mumbled.

“What’s wrong with you?” I asked. He shook his head, unable to explain.

“Did they kick you out?” I asked. He shook his head yes.

“Why?” I asked. “What did they say?”

I couldn’t understand what he was saying. He had what appeared to be a hospital bag next to him with his name on a barcode and his stuff inside.

”Is your name Charles Woods?” I asked. He shook his head yes.

“Did they walk you out of the hospital over to here just now?” I asked. He nodded yes.

“Can you tell me what’s wrong?” I asked. He was unable to answer.

The despair and tears on his face told me that was a dumb question. A lot was wrong in Woods’ life. I honestly didn’t know what to do, so I called Wayside Christian Mission. They responded within minutes and told me they were used to this.

”I hate to say it, but sometimes the hospital puts them out here, and they have nowhere else to go,” Wayside worker Aaron Jones said.

”You gonna take me now?” Woods asked the Wayside crew.

“Yes sir, we’ll take you down to the shelter now,” Jones said. “Come, let’s get you off the streets.”

But Woods shook his head no. He wouldn’t go. After a long lobbying effort, Woods refused to go to the shelter. So the Wayside crew brought him food and drink and a sleeping bag.

“We have sleeping bags for them so they don’t freeze out here tonight,” Jones said. “Anything we can do to help the ones on the streets who don’t want to come to the shelter, we’ll provide things for them.”

“Now you know this guy you said?” I asked. “Charles Woods?”

“Yes, I see him around a lot, but he’s one of the guys that just won’t come in,” Jones said. “But we try as much as we can to help them out.”

At the same moment, I received an emailed response from University Hospital to my questions about all this.

UofL Health cares for anyone who comes to our emergency rooms. This begins with a medical screening exam for everyone, every time. If they have an emergency medical condition, they are treated, regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

In the last year alone, UofL Hospital cared for more than 3,200 patients believed to be among the unhoused population of our community. Many were seen dozens of times and some more than a hundred times. There is at least one individual who presented to the UofL Hospital emergency department more than 200 times in a single year.

Whether they present once or hundreds of times, the medical screening exam is completed every time to ensure they get the appropriate and necessary medical care.

Beyond direct medical care the hospital also invests more than $4 million to assist this population by providing durable medical equipment, covering nursing home stays for those needing lower levels of care upon discharge, transportation, and the support of our care coordination team. In addition, above and beyond hospital costs, many of our staff donate their own resources to help by donating clothing, food and more.

However, many individuals continue to arrive at our hospital with no need for medical care because they know we are a compassionate team that will keep them safe, warm, and fed while they are in our facility. If medical care is not needed, or if no longer needed, we offer to connect them with community resources better suited to address their needs. Many individuals that may benefit from those resources still refuse assistance.

Some individuals refuse to leave once medical care is complete. It may be an unwillingness to rely on community resources, a lack of family support or many other reasons. The individual situations are heartbreaking, but we cannot allow people who do not need medical care to shelter in our emergency rooms.

In those cases, when individuals without a medical need refuse community support and refuse to leave, there is no option left but to help lead them off property. It is an unfortunate reality, but we must make room for the hundreds of others who do need medical care.

Adequately supporting the unhoused population takes a community response. UofL Health remains committed to being part of the solution, but health care is only one part. For additional perspective on the work being done to support these individuals, I recommend contacting Natalie Harris, Executive Director, at the Coalition for the Homeless.

“So we’re in a situation where the hospital can’t take him, and he doesn’t want to go with you, so what do you do?” I asked Jones.

“I just try to provide them with everything Wayside has to offer someone on the street,” he said.

”Most homeless shelters including us do not have medical personnel on staff,” Wayside Mission chief operating officer Nina Moseley said. “We can’t help someone who needs medical attention.”

The problem Moseley has continued to have since the first Troubleshooter report in June is multiple hospitals sending patients to the shelter who still need medical care.

”They had an Uber driver take him over to the shelter and that gentleman was in terrible shape, could not care for himself in any way, shape or form,” Moseley said in recounting one case. “To be honest, by the time he got here he had bled all over the back seat of the Uber.”

She said they often call EMS and send the patients right back to the hospitals.

”We just hope there can be an answer to this,” Moseley said. “And I know, I don’t think the hospitals on purpose want to put someone out and put them in a dangerous situation. But I think they’re at their wits end. And when we get the folks we’re not qualified to take care of and know we’re not qualified to take care of, sometimes don’t even have a bed available, we’re at wits end. What do we do? We need to get together and think of some solutions.”

On Wednesday, University Hospital responded with information on the Oct. 4 incident at the beginning of this report. They said that person went to the emergency room multiple times that day, was screened and treated each time, and was removed from the property because he became aggressive. They said he went back to the ER again after the photo was taken.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.