Pryor named to head Louisville Urban League

Lyndon E. Pryor was named President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League on Dec. 20, 2023.
Lyndon E. Pryor was named President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League on Dec. 20, 2023.(Louisville Urban League)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Louisville Urban League has named its new President and CEO.

After a three-month national search, the Board of Directors unanimously selected Lyndon E. Pryor to lead the 103-year-old organization.

Pryor has worked for the League since 2015 and has served as the interim since March of this year, following the five-month tenure and departure of the previous CEO, Dr. Kish Cumi Price.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the selection of Lyndon Pryor as our permanent CEO and President,” said John Borders, Jr., a long-time board member. “Mr. Pryor is innovative, forward-thinking, and insightful. But more than anything, he’s tirelessly passionate about serving a community devastated by the social and economic poverty caused by centuries of systemic racism. The city as a whole—and marginalized people in particular—will undoubtedly benefit in measurable ways as a result of his efforts and those of his incredible team at the League.”

“My commitment to growth and dedication to the liberation of Black people has led me into positions that have allowed me to make meaningful contributions to my community’s social, economic, and political advancement,” Pryor said. “But no experience has been as personally fulfilling, professionally enriching, or tangibly impactful as my work here in Louisville.”

The League will host an introductory welcome reception for Pryor in January 2024.

