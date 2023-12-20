Contact Troubleshooters
Residents return from evacuation after tanker leaks 4,000 gallons of gas on I-64 East

Louisville Metro police officers were called Wednesday morning.
By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The latest update shared by Louisville Metro police says those required to evacuate due to the gasoline spill on I-64 East are allowed to return home.

Earlier, around 30 homes in the St. Regis Park community were told to evacuate out of an abundance of caution after a tanker overturned on I-64 East leaked 4,000 gallons of gasoline.

Precautionary evacuation
Precautionary evacuation(WAVE News)

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on I-64 East at the Watterson Overpass after police said a semi-tractor trailer hauling gasoline overturned, blocking all lanes. LMPD said there is no information on the hauler or where it was going. No other cars were involved in the crash.

As of 11:30 a.m., LMPD said the leak has been contained by emergency crews, and they believe there is no hazard to the public. The tanker will have to be drained of all the gasoline and transferred to another tanker before it can be uprighted and towed away, police said. LMPD said the operation to begin the offload of the gasoline has so far been successful.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route if they must use I-64 in that area due to an extended closure. The extended closure will likely cause delays for Jefferson County Public School buses on Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic is being forced off onto Cannons Lane and the Watterson westbound while crews clean up and upright the tanker. The on-ramp from the I-264 WB to I-64 EB and I-264 EB on-ramp to I-64EB is closed as well. Police suggest using surface streets around that area to get to your destination.

Drivers are asked for their patience and understanding as crews work on this incident. LMPD is still working to determine the cause of the crash.

