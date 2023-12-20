Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Suspect charged in Crystal Rogers murder case moved to Nelson County Jail

Suspect charged in Crystal Rogers murder case moved to Nelson County Jail
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the suspects in the Crystal Rogers murder case has been moved to Nelson County Correctional Center ahead of his first court appearance.

Stephen Lawson,53, was arrested in Indiana back on Dec. 6 and charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was transferred to the Nelson County Jail and arrived Tuesday around 2 p.m.

Lawson is the third person to be charged for their involvement in the murder and disappearance of Rogers. Lawson’s son, Joseph Lawson, and Rogers’ former boyfriend Brooks Houck have also been charged.

Houck was the first person to be arrested in connection to the case back in September. He was charged with her murder. Joseph Lawson, 32, is facing charges of criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Rogers was last seen on July 3, 2015 at the Bardstown farm owned by Houck. Two days after she was reported missing, Rogers’ car was found abandoned with a flat tire on the Bluegrass Parkway. Her cell phone and purse were inside the car.

In October 2015, Rogers, the mother of five, was presumed dead. Her body has not been found.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Lawson on Thursday, Dec. 21.

FULL COVERAGE: Crystal Rogers Disappearance

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walgreens Drug Trafficking
Louisville pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreen’s drive-thru
Jamey Noel
Indiana State Police raid Clark County Airport in ongoing Noel investigation
I-64 East closed after crash
Louisville business owner Garrett Cissell shares how thieves stole thousands from his two...
Louisville business owner loses thousands after back to back robberies at his stores
Cyr T. Wilson, 26, of Louisville, is charged with three counts of third-degree rape and one...
Indictment on rape, sex abuse charges returned against ex-JCPS band teacher

Latest News

Suspect charged in Crystal Rogers murder case moved to Nelson County Jail
Suspect charged in Crystal Rogers murder case moved to Nelson County Jail
Brooks Houck
Brooks Houck transferred to Oldham County Detention Center
Rutkowski girls
Mother surprises daughters at Cox’s Creek Elementary after returning from deployment
Stephen Lawson
Third person indicted in Crystal Rogers murder case