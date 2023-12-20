Suspect charged in Crystal Rogers murder case moved to Nelson County Jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the suspects in the Crystal Rogers murder case has been moved to Nelson County Correctional Center ahead of his first court appearance.

Stephen Lawson,53, was arrested in Indiana back on Dec. 6 and charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was transferred to the Nelson County Jail and arrived Tuesday around 2 p.m.

Lawson is the third person to be charged for their involvement in the murder and disappearance of Rogers. Lawson’s son, Joseph Lawson, and Rogers’ former boyfriend Brooks Houck have also been charged.

Houck was the first person to be arrested in connection to the case back in September. He was charged with her murder. Joseph Lawson, 32, is facing charges of criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Rogers was last seen on July 3, 2015 at the Bardstown farm owned by Houck. Two days after she was reported missing, Rogers’ car was found abandoned with a flat tire on the Bluegrass Parkway. Her cell phone and purse were inside the car.

In October 2015, Rogers, the mother of five, was presumed dead. Her body has not been found.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Lawson on Thursday, Dec. 21.

