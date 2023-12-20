Contact Troubleshooters
‘Thank you veterans’: Blue Lick Elementary students write letters to heroes

By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Blue Lick Elementary School wrote letters to veterans for the holiday season.

Congressman Morgan McGarvey stopped by to pick up the letters and speak to the kids, who were able to ask questions about government.

McGarvey pointed out that his brother serves in the military and is stationed in the Middle East. Many students can relate, including fourth-grade student Matthew Middleton, whose stepbrother is in the army.

“Thank you, veterans, for saving our country and risking your lives for us and fighting hard,” Matthew said. “And have a happy holiday.”

“That makes me sad that they missed holidays for just us, but it makes me happy that they fought for us,” fourth grader London Popp said.

The cards will be delivered to veterans at the Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Louisville.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

