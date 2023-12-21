Contact Troubleshooters
2024 Marathon returns to South Louisville

The Kentucky Derby Festival shared the final race maps for the minimarathon and marathon on...
The Kentucky Derby Festival shared the final race maps for the minimarathon and marathon on Wednesday so that runners can prepare for race day, April 27.(Kentucky Derby Festival)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time since 2019, both the GE Appliances miniMarathon and Marathon will be held on the Kentucky side of the Ohio River.

The mini returned to Louisville in 2022 after being modified during the pandemic, but the marathon was split between Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Now, in 2024, the marathon returns to Louisville’s south end.

“Our race has a special history and a longstanding tradition with Iroquois Park and the neighborhoods along Southern Parkway,” Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO Matt Gibson said. “We knowing through this area is something our runners have missed and we are excited to return the Marathon to its South Louisville roots in the spring.”

The Kentucky Derby Festival shared the final race maps for the minimarathon and marathon on Wednesday so that runners can prepare for race day, April 27.

Both races will start on Main Street near Louisville Slugger Field so all runners can experience the sights and sounds of downtown Louisville before heading along Fourth Street to Churchill Downs. Runners will take a lap inside the historic track a week before it will be full for the running of the 150th Kentucky Derby.

From there, the races will split.

Those running the mini will begin the return to downtown to cross the finish line at Lynn Family Stadium while marathoners will make a turn on Southern Parkway and race through Iroquois Park, making the traditional loop inside the park before heading back downtown. The 2024 route will also feature an out-and-back along the Ohio River on River Road for the last three miles of the race.

