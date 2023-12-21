Attorney for Stephen Lawson enters plea of not guilty; asks for bond to be lowered

BARDSTWON, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the suspects charged in the Crystal Rogers murder case appeared virtually in court from the Nelson County Jail on Thursday.

Stephen Eugene Lawson, 53, is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence. On Thursday, a plea of not guilty to all charges was entered. Lawson’s attorney also requested for Lawson’s $500,000 bond to be lowered. He says his client is a low flight risk as reported by pretrial services.

The Commonwealth responded, saying Lawson’s bond was appropriate given the nature of the circumstances. A bond hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 4, 2024.

Family members of Rogers were there in court Thursday. Rogers’ grandfather, Till Ballard was emotional after being asked what it would be like seeing Lawson appear in person at his next court appearance per the request of his attorney.

“I don’t want to say,” he said. “It would be rough...I don’t want to face them, I’ll be honest with you.”

Ballard says it feels good going into the holidays knowing arrests have been made in the case of his granddaughter. He says he hopes there are more to come.

Lawson was arrested in Indiana on Dec. 6 and was transferred to the Nelson County Jail Tuesday.

Lawson is the third person to be charged for their alleged involvement in the murder and disappearance of Rogers. Lawson’s 32-year-old son, Joseph Lawson, is facing similar charges after his arrest in September.

Rogers’ former boyfriend Brooks Houck was arrested in September as well. He is charged with her murder.

Rogers was last seen on July 3, 2015, at the Bardstown farm owned by Houck. Two days after she was reported missing, Rogers’ car was found abandoned with a flat tire on the Bluegrass Parkway. Her cell phone and purse were inside the car.

In October 2015, Rogers, the mother of five, was presumed dead. Her body has not been found. Ballard says he thinks one day, according to the FBI, her remains will be found.

