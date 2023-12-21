Contact Troubleshooters
‘Christmas miracle’: Gold coin estimated to be over $2k donated to Salvation Army

Gold Coin
Gold Coin(Salvation Army)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The season of giving is in full swing. Salvation Army Louisville received what they called a “Christmas miracle” after an anonymous donor left a one-ounce gold coin.

With just three days left in the 2023 Red Kettle season, the Salvation Army says they are faced with a $100,000 deficit toward their $500,000 goal. The coin was pulled from a red kettle at the Bashford Manor Walmart store and is estimated to be valued at over $2,000.

Area Commander Major Mark Hunter said this continues a tradition of an anonymous local donor giving a gold coin.

In addition to a Canadian Maple Leaf gold coin that was also donated, the Salvation Army says this year’s donations have seen rare coins being dropped into the red kettles, including 4 silver Eisenhower Liberty Bell Silver One dollar US Bicentennial Coins.

“It’s always a wonderful surprise to find one and truly speaks to the generosity of the Louisville community,” Hunter said. “It’s something we think about every year when our campaign begins because in many ways it’s become part of a growing Red Kettle tradition. It doesn’t always happen in Louisville, but when it does, we celebrate this gift because it’s a true blessing, especially with the campaign set to end on Christmas Eve.”

For more information about the Salvation Army or to donate, click here.

