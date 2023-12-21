FORECAST: Mild air and rain chances heading into Christmas

WEATHER HEADLINES

Abnormally warm temperatures this weekend, near-record highs for Christmas Eve

Scattered showers possible early Saturday morning

Rain likely Christmas Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Welcome to winter! Lows will drop into the upper 20s to middle 30s tonight depending on your location, under a mainly cloudy sky.

Friday isn’t a gloomy day but we’ll keep some cloud cover around as southerly winds propel us into the mid to upper 50s for highs. Any shower chance will be later in the day and confined to our northern counties of Southern Indiana.

Scattered showers arrive late Friday night into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. None of this activity will be heavy and many of us will miss out on it entirely. Lows will only drop into the 40s early Saturday.

Most of Saturday’s shower chance will be in the morning with only a continued sprinkle chance and clouds sticking around during the afternoon hours. Highs on Saturday will once again be in the mid to upper 50s.

Christmas Eve looks dry and certainly the warmest of the period as highs get into the mid 60s. A high of 65° in Louisville on Sunday would tie for the 10th warmest Christmas Eve on record in the city, with records going back to the 1870s.

A soaking rain arrives Christmas Day, especially by midday into the afternoon as an area of low pressure to our west arrives in the region. We’ll keep shower chances alive through Thursday as this low pressure system moves very slowly across the Eastern US.

Be ready for cooler air in time for New Year’s Eve!

