FORECAST: Warm & wet for parts of the holiday weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the 50s & 60s through the weekend
  • Spotty showers overnight into Saturday
  • Rounds of rain Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are in today’s forecast. The sunshine and southerly winds will be enough to push highs into the mid to upper 50s. Any daytime rain chances will be light and confined to southern Indiana. Scattered showers track through the region overnight into Saturday morning.

The rain will be light in the areas where it does fall. Lows fall into the 40s by early tomorrow. Scattered rain showers will push east by tomorrow afternoon. However, cloudy skies and areas of drizzle will remain through the afternoon. Tomorrow will be another mild day, with highs in the 50s. Clouds remain stubborn overhead Saturday night, keeping the potential of drizzle in the forecast. Expect lows in the 40s.

Warmer weather really builds on for Christmas Eve with just enough sun breaks for highs to reach into the 60s! The rain returns Christmas Day as mild temperatures remain. Stay close to the forecast for additional adjustments.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

