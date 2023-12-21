Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warmer day and nights are ahead

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the 50s & 60s through the weekend
  • Cloudy & dry through Friday
  • Soggy Christmas on the way

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Passing clouds at times with still some sun breaks to enjoy. Temperatures are on their way up and we should reach into the 50s this afternoon. Clouds remain overhead tonight as temperatures tumble into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Winter officially begins at 10:27 PM ET. The clouds and mild temperatures stick around tomorrow. Highs jump into the mid to upper 50s Friday afternoon. While a few light showers and sprinkles are possible in southern Indiana, most look to remain dry during the daytime hours. Some scattered showers try to push into areas along and north of I-64 late Friday night. With the rain and clouds in the forecast, we’ll only cool into the 40s by Saturday morning.

Warmer weather really builds on for Christmas Eve with just enough sun breaks for temperatures to reach into the 60s! The rain does return for Christmas Day with a few hours of steady rain likely. Stay close to the forecast for additional adjustments.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

