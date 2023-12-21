FORECAST: Warmer and rainy toward Christmas

WEATHER HEADLINES

Several degrees warmer tonight than last night

Spotty sprinkles Friday and Saturday

Highest rain chances take place Christmas Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Winter Solstice takes place at 10:27PM ET. It won’t snow but instead it will be mainly cloudy and dry with chilly lows into the 30s.

The clouds and mild temperatures stick around tomorrow. Highs jump into the mid to upper 50s Friday afternoon. While a few light showers and sprinkles are possible in southern Indiana, most look to remain dry during the daytime hours.

Some scattered showers try to push into areas along and north of I-64 late Friday night. With the rain and clouds in the forecast, we’ll only cool into the 40s by Saturday morning.

A brief shower or pocket of drizzle will be possible early in the day, mainly to the north. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs well into the 50s.

Christmas Eve day looks mainly dry with even a few peeks of sunshine possible. Highs will reach well into the 60s for highs.

A period of steady rain looks to arrive Christmas morning with perhaps a couple thunderstorms Christmas afternoon.

We’ll monitor this system closely as we get closer.

