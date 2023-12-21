FORECAST: Warming trend continues into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs in the 50s & 60s through the weekend

Cloudy & dry through Friday

Soggy Christmas on the way

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite clouds overhead, we’ll see warmer temperatures this afternoon. Highs climb into the low to mid-50s. Clouds remain overhead tonight as temperatures tumble into the upper 20s and low 30s. Winter officially begins at 10:27 PM ET. The clouds and mild temperatures stick around tomorrow.

Highs jump into the mid to upper 50s Friday afternoon. While a few light showers and sprinkles are possible in southern Indiana, most look to remain dry during the daytime hours. Some scattered showers try to push into areas along and north of I-64 Friday night. With the rain and clouds in the forecast, we’ll only cool into the 40s by Saturday morning.

Clouds will continue to move in on Friday, but any rain should hold off until early Saturday. Spotty showers will be possible Saturday, with the majority of the highest rain chances in the 10-Day taking place on Christmas Day.

