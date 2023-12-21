Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘I am praying we will have water during Christmas’: Crews working to restore water in Southern Ky. city

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of people are without water in one Southern Kentucky city after a water main break in the Cumberland River.

The problem in Williamsburg has lasted for several days, and officials do not know when it will be fixed.

Mayor Roddy Harrison said it impacts around 1,100 people or about 25 percent of the city’s population.

“Well, it’s pretty bad. You can’t clean up. Flush your commode. Pretty well, at the mercy here, I guess,” Kenny Underwood explained.

Crews are working to install a new water line under the river, but in the meantime, the city is making water available to people at the local fire department.

Two cases of water are available per person, and people can fill jugs or buckets with water for flushing toilets and other needs.

City leaders are also getting help from the City of Corbin and Whitley County water districts.

The water outage happened as people across the city prepare for the Christmas weekend.

“That has probably been the most troubling thing. Knowing that people are trying to get family in. They are planning their Christmas parties, and doing all that kind of stuff,” Mayor Harrison said.

Harrison said the river is low and only sits around six feet deep.

Officials believe debris hit the water line and caused it to break. The new water line will sit below the river bed.

“I am praying we will have water during Christmas,” Harrison added.

Harrison said he believes the water line was put in the river in the 1970s and a break like this is rare.

The mayor stressed the city will do everything possible to make sure people have enough bottled water.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old dead, 9-year-old in critical condition after Southern Indiana crash
LMPD cruisers
Man killed in hit-and-run on Gilmore Lane identified as 34-year-old
Lawson’s attorney, Theodore Lavit, said his client had nothing to do with it, claiming Lawson...
Family of Crystal Rogers believes they know who was present at time of her death
On Dec. 20, 2023, a man was shot and killed and a woman was wounded during an exchange of...
Man killed, woman wounded in shooting at Southern Indiana bar
(Left) Mercedes Storm (Right) James Johnson
LMPD arrests 2 in connection to Portland neighborhood homicide

Latest News

LMPD releases body cam video of two recent officer-involved shootings
In the body camera video, Marvin Smith is running with a gun in his hand. The officer...
Man seen pointing gun at police is granted home incarceration before the holidays
Ryan, AKA Nati, is using his artwork to inspire others and to create a new life for himself.
An artist in the houseless community garnered thousands in support after his work went viral on social media
Kentucky County clerks will be unable to process motor vehicle records starting in January as...
County Clerks preparing for Kentucky motor vehicle records shutdown
WAVE News Anchor and Troubleshooter John Boel investigates complaints of patients being dumped...
Behind the Investigation: Patient dumping complaints