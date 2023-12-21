Contact Troubleshooters
Ky. Fish & Wildlife receives K9 body armor donation

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife recently received a special donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Gambit received a bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit organization, with the embroidered sentiment “Gifted by G. Napolitano”.

Gambit is partnered with Conservation Officer Cody Berry in Southcentral Kentucky.

Gambit is one of three Labrador retrievers that joined the department in late 2022.

